Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

VOT opened at $178.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $180.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

