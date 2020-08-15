Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.12.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

