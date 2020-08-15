VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VWDRY. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

