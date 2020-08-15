VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s (VWDRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VWDRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR alerts:

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.