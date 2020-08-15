Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 12,599 Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCUS opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.10. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.35). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

