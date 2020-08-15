Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 355.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 85.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. Kura Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.24.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

