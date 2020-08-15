Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ardelyx worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 25.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott bought 4,673 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,542.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $169,528.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,182 shares of company stock worth $1,075,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

ARDX opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $507.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.88. Ardelyx Inc has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

