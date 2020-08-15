Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $324,000 in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 126.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 51.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Meadow Ltd Boundless sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $16,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VIE opened at $36.12 on Friday. Viela Bio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viela Bio from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

