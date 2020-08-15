Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 6,256 Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $13.07 on Friday. Provention Bio Inc has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. The company has a market cap of $744.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 3.63.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 2,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $30,860.00. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

