Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 145,344 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Gladstone Investment worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.47 million, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

