Vroom (NYSE:VRM) PT Raised to $80.00 at Wedbush

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRM. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vroom in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vroom in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $58.45 on Thursday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth $9,043,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $575,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

