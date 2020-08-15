Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.