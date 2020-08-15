Williams Companies’ (WMB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Williams Companies stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,263 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

