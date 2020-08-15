Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Hold

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

LOPE stock opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $200,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,733.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,759,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 302,612 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,261,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,998,000 after purchasing an additional 530,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

