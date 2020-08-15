Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to “Hold”

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NYSE:IRET opened at $71.23 on Thursday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,811,000 after acquiring an additional 885,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 129,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.