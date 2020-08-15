Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to “Buy”

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

KEP opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $12.30.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. On average, analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 15.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 18.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 98.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

