ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.16. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $44.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($4.35). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 million. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a negative net margin of 1,157.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

