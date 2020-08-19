-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.