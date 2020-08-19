11,400 Shares in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 133,317 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide during the 1st quarter worth about $1,956,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

