1,380 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 466.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $189.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.91 and its 200-day moving average is $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

