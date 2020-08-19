14,589 Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $8,699,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.34.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

