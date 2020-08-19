1,463 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 85,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 246,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $392.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

