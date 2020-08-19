15,175 Shares in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 141.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $207,293.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,697 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $303,655.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,157.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $2,003,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.05. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $127.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.88 and its 200-day moving average is $105.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

