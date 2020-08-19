2,108 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $3,135,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 179.61 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,669. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

