23,513 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,513 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Seagate Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cross Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of STX opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $362,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,996 shares of company stock valued at $779,824. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

