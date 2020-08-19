2,682 Shares in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 76.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,614. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

NYSE:PII opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.15. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $110.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.