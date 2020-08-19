3,237 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

XEL opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

