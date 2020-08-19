3,300 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,337 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 138.6% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 46.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 86.6% in the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 6,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

