4,044 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,123,000 after acquiring an additional 193,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,488,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after acquiring an additional 139,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,403,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

