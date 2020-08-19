5,259 Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $276.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,628.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.51 and its 200 day moving average is $175.52. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.35.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $17,631,845.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $44,564,381.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,796 shares of company stock worth $176,951,258 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.