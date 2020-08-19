841 Shares in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT stock opened at $243.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra raised shares of FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

