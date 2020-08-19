AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Get AB SKF alerts:

SKFRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AB SKF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of AB SKF stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB SKF (SKFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.