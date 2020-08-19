Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra raised Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.48.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.52 and its 200 day moving average is $129.90. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

