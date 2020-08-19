AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 2.02% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 374.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MINC opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $49.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66.

