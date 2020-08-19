Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

AFYA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Banco Santander lowered shares of Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.79.

Get Afya alerts:

AFYA opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Afya has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Afya had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, analysts expect that Afya will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Afya by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,916,000 after buying an additional 528,490 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in Afya by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Afya by 16.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 816,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after buying an additional 113,828 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Afya by 3,828.3% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 82,309 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Afya by 298.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 99,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.