Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on A. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.76.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.45. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.