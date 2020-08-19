Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.63.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

