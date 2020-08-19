Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $781,896.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

