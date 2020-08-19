Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

ALL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

ALL opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91. Allstate has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,995,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Allstate by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,556,000 after buying an additional 1,098,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Allstate by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,525,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,952,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Allstate by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after buying an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

