Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 155,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 352,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

