Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $520,410.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,974 shares of company stock worth $7,175,597. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.58 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

