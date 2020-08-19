Alps Advisors Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,238,000 after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

NYSE ZBH opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

