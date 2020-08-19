Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 40.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.0% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 165,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 135.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 511,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMC opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $112.45.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.35.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

