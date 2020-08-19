Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,457.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $448,460.00. Insiders have sold 165,600 shares of company stock worth $9,288,560 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

