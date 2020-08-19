Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after buying an additional 171,938 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 28.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

NYSE LH opened at $186.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.65. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

