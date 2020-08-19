Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $166.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.22. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $13,261,494.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,863,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.