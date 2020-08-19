Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 450 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USNA. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $5,434,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 31.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 22.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 255.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.94. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Guest sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $432,369.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,735.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,035 shares of company stock worth $1,193,148. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

