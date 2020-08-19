Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRMT. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23. The company has a market cap of $718.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

