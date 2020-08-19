Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Judith A. Mcgrath Sells 304 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $964,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,066.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,430.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,594.04 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 844.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

