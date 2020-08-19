American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after acquiring an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,860,000 after buying an additional 139,173 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,322,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,719,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,589,000 after buying an additional 322,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,516,000 after buying an additional 426,382 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

American Tower stock opened at $252.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.88. The company has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

